Amid protests in Hamirpur, Himachal CM calls meeting to discuss charitable hospital’s land transfer

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called a high-level meeting in Shimla to be held on December 1 to address the closure of a charitable hospital run by Radha Soami Satsang Beas, which has sparked widespread protests leading to blocking of the national highway in Hamirpur. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas is running a 75-bed hospital situated on 44 acres of land, in Bhota, Hamirpur. The management has expressed its wish to upgrade the facility with new equipment, but has sought clearance from the government to transfer its land to a sister organisation to avoid paying a huge sum as GST.

The advocate general, additional chief secretary (Revenue) and secretary (Law) have been asked to attend the meeting to be chaired by the CM to deliberate on easing the rules to facilitate the transfer. It is learnt that the CM has directed revenue authorities to draft a Bill, which may be issued as an ordinance, to allow the transfer of the land.

The meeting is being called in the backdrop of the protests being held outside the hospital since Monday, where residents, mostly women, are demanding the continuation of medical services at the hospital. Notably, the management had put up a notice that the hospital will be closed from December 1.

Residents, however, had threatened a large-scale demonstration at the Bhota Chowk on the Shimla-Dharamshala National Highway on Friday, only to call it off after the announcement of the meeting. They instead held a peaceful protest at the main gate of the hospital.

Rekha Rani, a resident of Ghumarwin, who is protesting said, “The hospital has been providing services to the people of the area so how can the government allow it to be closed. We want the hospital to continue its operations.”

“We have been receiving free medical treatment for years and want the hospital to continue its work in the larger interest of the poor,” another protester, Geeta Devi of Dugga in Hamirpur, said.

Police, meanwhile, had registered three cases against unidentified individuals under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 189(2) (illegal assembly) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita for Thursday’s road obstruction.

Notably, Sukhu had earlier announced that that the state government will bring an ordinance in the next assembly session, scheduled to be held December 18, to amend Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1972, and in turn facilitate the land transfer.

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas plans to transfer the hospital to the Maharaj Jagat Singh Medical Relief Society, a sister organisation.

Former CM P K Dhumal, who was instrumental in the establishment of the hospital in 1999-2000, said the state government should ensure smooth running of the hospital in the public interest as such charitable health institutes are beneficial for both the government and the public.