Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amid rise in carjackings, apps not conducting driver, rider verification on Mohali police radar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 11, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said a special investigation team will analyse the drawbacks of cab-hailing apps, including inDrive, and write to their headquarters to ensure proper verification of drivers and passengers

Mohali police will be constituting a special investigation team (SIT) to probe a series of alarming taxi robbery cases involving “passengers” who booked rides through mobile applications.

On Wednesday, Mohali police arrested two men who had robbed a cab driver of his vehicle around 4 am on Monday after booking his cab from Sector-43 ISBT in Chandigarh to Sector 109, Mohali, through the inDrive mobile app. (HT Photo)
On Wednesday, Mohali police arrested two men who had robbed a cab driver of his vehicle around 4 am on Monday after booking his cab from Sector-43 ISBT in Chandigarh to Sector 109, Mohali, through the inDrive mobile app. (HT Photo)

The decision follows recent incidents of carjackings, primarily linked to the cab-hailing service inDrive, which, according to police, lacks adequate driver and customer verification processes before allowing them to use their mobile app.

The SIT will be scrutinising the functioning of such mobile app-based cab services. “We have come across multiple cases where carjackings were committed after booking a cab ride through the inDrive app,” stated Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek.

“To address this, we will form an SIT comprising cyber experts, including DSP cyber crime, along with inspectors. The team will analyse the drawbacks of cab-hailing apps, including inDrive, and write to their headquarters to ensure proper verification of drivers and passengers,” he added.

On Wednesday, Mohali police arrested two men who had robbed a cab driver of his vehicle around 4 am on Monday after booking his cab from Sector-43 ISBT in Chandigarh to Sector 109, Mohali, through the inDrive mobile app. They had used a stolen mobile phone to create a fake profile on the app to book the ride.

InDrive officials could not be immediately contacted for a comment.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On