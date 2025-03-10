Amid row, J&K CM Omar Abdullah denies govt role in holding Gulmarg fashion show

Amid outrage, chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government had no role in organising the fashion show at Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramzan. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing the budget session of the assembly in Jammu on Monday. (PTI Photo)

The CM, however, asked the administration to conduct an inquiry and see if the organisers had violated any laws.

“The event was a private function held at a private hotel with no involvement of the government infrastructure,” he said during question hour in the assembly in Jammu.

“The administration has been told that the issue be handed over to the police to check if any violation has been committed,” he said.

The fashion show, organised on March 7 to showcase the skiwear range by designer duo Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja in the backdrop of the slopes of Gulmarg to mark the 15th anniversary of the designer label Shivan & Narresh, has snowballed into a major controversy that led to pandemonium in the House.

Amid the uproar in the assembly, Speaker Abul Rahim Rather said since the chief minister has already ordered an inquiry into the fashion show, it cannot be discussed in the House. “Matters under inquiry cannot be taken up in the House,” he said in a bid to bring decorum in the assembly.

Abdullah has sought a report within a day and assured action. “The shock and anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month,” the CM had posted on X.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric of Kashmir, termed the fashion show “outrageous”.

“Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people. How could it be tolerated in the Valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in Kashmir,” he posted on X.