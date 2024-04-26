 Amid Russia war: ‘Ukraine helping famine-striken nations’ - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi
Amid Russia war: ‘Ukraine helping famine-striken nations’

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Apr 26, 2024 10:40 PM IST

“Grain from Ukraine” programme’s global ambassador Manav Sachdeva, who is currently in India to spread awareness about global food security, said that Ukraine was helping famine-striken nations even in times of conflict. Originally from Ludhiana, Sachdeva highlighted the impact of Russian aggression on Ukraine, on physical and psychological landscape.

Global ambassador of ‘Grain from Ukraine’ programme Manav Sachdeva at a presser in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
He said even toddlers in Ukraine are accustomed to living in bunkers due to the constant threat of fighter planes.

Despite facing such challenges, Sachdeva emphasised Ukraine’s commitment to assisting famine-stricken countries in need of support. He said there was severe disruption of primary education near the Russian border and there had been shift to online classes due to bombings.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, Sachdeva pointed the “alarming” statistics of global starvation caused by the Russian invasion. He stressed the urgent need for food aid in 82 countries, with millions on the brink of starvation.

Sachdeva outlined the “Grain from Ukraine” programme, aiming to supply Ukrainian grain to African and Asian countries facing malnutrition. The initiative, in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP), has already provided substantial aid to countries like Ethiopia, Somalia and Yemen.

Sachdeva delved into plans to expand the programme to additional countries, such as Mozambique, Madagascar and Lebanon. The initiative was aimed at purchasing agricultural products directly from Ukrainian producers and distribute them to famine-stricken nations.

Fled Ukraine with a suitcase

Sachdeva said that the Russian invasion had struck a double whammy as the world was already fighting against the Covid 19 outbreak.

“We have two houses in Ukraine but were forced to flee to Poland with only one suitcase. It took me six months to bring a soft toy for my children from the house. When Russia started bombing, we were under the impression that the war would die down in 10 days with the intervention of the world, but it stretched to almost two years,”said Sachdeva.

“At least 22,000 Indian students who were pursuing medical and engineering degrees were evacuated when war erupted. I will advise the students to avoid going to Ukraine till normalcy returns,” he added.

    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
