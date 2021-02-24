IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amid surge in Covid cases, Chandigarh admn mulls curbs
Amid surge in Covid cases, Chandigarh admn mulls curbs
Amid surge in Covid cases, Chandigarh admn mulls curbs
chandigarh news

Amid surge in Covid cases, Chandigarh admn mulls curbs

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, the UT administration is exploring the options to enforce stricter restrictions on the lines of those imposed by the Punjab government on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:15 AM IST

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, the UT administration is exploring the options to enforce stricter restrictions on the lines of those imposed by the Punjab government on Tuesday.

Stating that restrictions will not be implemented immediately, UT adviser Manoj Parida said: “We are keeping a watch on the situation. We will consult medical experts and decide as the situation develops.”

After showing a downward trend, the number of weekly cases jumped from 131 between February 8 and 14 to 187 between February 15 and 21 — an increase of 43%. This is coupled with a steady rise in the number of active cases, which crossed the 200 mark on Monday for the first time in a month. The city’s weekly positivity rate has also seen an uptick from 1.4% to 1.9%.

In Punjab, which too has seen a significant surge, the government has restricted the number of attendees at indoor gatherings to 100 and outdoor ones to 200 from March 1. The state government also directed deputy commissioners to impose nigh curfew in hot spots, if required.

Ruling out the night curfew in Chandigarh, Parida said: “We have taken a soft approach so far, and succeeded in controlling the pandemic in the city. We will follow the same approach.” However, the administration, if required, could impose restrictions on gatherings.

More focus on vaccination

Parida said the administration’s focus would be on vaccination for now. “We have health facilities to control the spread. For increasing the vaccination rate in the city, we will step up the awareness campaign. It is already being done in different departments,” he said.

The administration is also examining several steps being taken in other states for increasing the participation of frontline workers in taking the vaccination. Options, such as allowing one-day leave for vaccination or restricting financial help extended to employees in case of infection if they have skipped the shot, are also on the table.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Initial investigation revealed that Gurpreet Singh suffered at least one life-threatening injury.
Initial investigation revealed that Gurpreet Singh suffered at least one life-threatening injury.
chandigarh news

Khanna-based convenience store worker shot dead by robbers in US

By Mohit Khanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Gurepreet, who went to The US two years ago on work permit, is survived by his wife and 5-year-old daughter
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavita Kaur and Vandi Verma, of 1995 and 1994 batch, respectively.
Kavita Kaur and Vandi Verma, of 1995 and 1994 batch, respectively.
chandigarh news

2 PEC alumnae part of NASA’s Mars mission

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:22 AM IST
While Kavita Kaur has worked on the mission in various capacities, including ground data system engineer, Vandi Verma is the chief engineer for robotic operations for Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover
READ FULL STORY
Close
The institute will also conduct an open house session with the health workers who are apprehensive about taking the jab. (Representational picture)
The institute will also conduct an open house session with the health workers who are apprehensive about taking the jab. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

PGIMER to administer second vaccine dose till March 24

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Though the institute had set up four sites for the first phase, only two sites will be required to administer the second dose, say officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman said she was able to see one of the snatchers as the other was wearing a helmet. (Representational photo)
The woman said she was able to see one of the snatchers as the other was wearing a helmet. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Woman cashier loses 2.2 lakh to snatchers in Mohali’s Kharar

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Superintendent of police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said they have zeroed in on the accused and they will be arrested soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bank was supposed to pay up <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,000 for deficiency in service. (Representational photo)
The bank was supposed to pay up 32,000 for deficiency in service. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Panchkula court issues attachment warrant to SBI branch

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Branch failed to comply with a court order to pay compensation to a plaintiff in a cheque dishonour case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shivam Bhambri (L) and Arslan Z Khan who scored match-winning knocks for Chandigarh against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Shivam Bhambri (L) and Arslan Z Khan who scored match-winning knocks for Chandigarh against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh beat Bengal at Eden Gardens

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Manan Vohra-led team toppled Bengal at their home ground with a five-wicket win and recorded their second successive triumph in the tournament
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amid surge in Covid cases, Chandigarh admn mulls curbs
Amid surge in Covid cases, Chandigarh admn mulls curbs
chandigarh news

Amid surge in Covid cases, Chandigarh admn mulls curbs

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, the UT administration is exploring the options to enforce stricter restrictions on the lines of those imposed by the Punjab government on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Vij, home minister Haryana. HT Photo
Anil Vij, home minister Haryana. HT Photo
chandigarh news

Vij seeks new DGP, stokes controversy

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:15 PM IST
Writes to ACS (home) to send a panel of officers to the UPSC for the next DGP’s selection despite the incumbent already given extension by the govt on Jan 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andrew Ayre, the outgoing UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh , with wife Bettina and son Tobias. (HT Photo)
Andrew Ayre, the outgoing UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh , with wife Bettina and son Tobias. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

India, UK ties set to grow deeper: Andrew Ayre

By Yojana Yadav, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Bids farewell to region with note of gratitude after four-year tenure as the British deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the leader of opposition, also questioned the BJP-JJP coalition’s new sports policy that does away with benefits his government gave to sportspersons in Haryana. (HT file photo)
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the leader of opposition, also questioned the BJP-JJP coalition’s new sports policy that does away with benefits his government gave to sportspersons in Haryana. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Centre should resume dialogue with protesting farmers: Hooda

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Former chief minister alleges that the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana is working on a policy of increasing unemployment, inflation and corruption
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana addressing the rally at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana addressing the rally at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Wanted Punjab gangster mocks police, calls for intensifying farmers’ stir

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Addressing rally organised by Sikh hardliners at Punjab CM’s ancestral Mehraj village, Lakha Sidhana puts onus on Capt Amarinder Singh if Punjab Police help Delhi counterparts in arresting Red Fort violence accused
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sample being collected for the Covid-19 test. Health officials said the limited increase in the number of infections is not a cause of worry yet. (HT file photo)
A sample being collected for the Covid-19 test. Health officials said the limited increase in the number of infections is not a cause of worry yet. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Slight increase in Covid infections in Haryana for second week

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The state registered 684 infections between February 15 and 21 as compared to 615 reported the week from February 8 to 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers taking swab sample of a girl at a dispensary in Patiala. HT file
Health workers taking swab sample of a girl at a dispensary in Patiala. HT file
chandigarh news

Testing down, Covid cases on the rise in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Chandigarh With the Centre advising Punjab and four other states to take preventive measures in view of the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, the government has asked all the district administration to double the testing
READ FULL STORY
Close
GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh
GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at 225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh
chandigarh news

GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at 225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh

By Vishal Rambani
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Mohali sessions court on Monday took up case for framing charges against 13 people; next hearing on March 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. (HT photo)
Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Pregnancy termination law: HC seeks details from Centre on steps taken for uniform policy

By Surender Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Centre to detail about the steps being taken or contemplated for legal termination of the pregnancies of the women with medical advice beyond 20 weeks as legal and moral predicament of the court is being tested “yet again”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP