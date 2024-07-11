Amid surge in power demand, four thermal units trip in Punjab

Adding to the woes of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in the current paddy season, four thermal units — one each at Talwandi Sabo thermal power plant and Lehra Mohabbat thermal plant and two units of Ropar thermal have tripped on boiler faults pushing the PSPCL in a tight spot. Snags in the four units resulted in 1330 MW thermal generation loss within Punjab. (HT File)

The snags in the four units resulted in 1330 MW thermal generation loss within Punjab. As per Nothern Regional Load Dispatch Centre (NRLDC) report three units are likely to be revived on Friday and one on Saturday. However, PSPCL officials claim that they will be able to revive the state units earlier than scheduled.

It’s not the first time that the PSPCL has suffered because of a technical snag. Earlier, last month, a unit of Talwandi Sabo Power plant of 660 MW and a 220 MW unit of Ropar Thermal Plant, remained out of operation for almost a one week. The Talwandi Sabo power plant has a history of hitting technical snags during the summers. The PSPCL has several times warned the management of Talwandi Sabo power plant over their repeated shutdowns.

The power demand, which has been rising after rainfall a few days ago, has been restricted to 15000 MW. PSPCL was over drawing up to 700 MW with the total withdrawal around 10300 MW from the northern grid. PSPCL’s own generation is around 5300 MW including 400 MW of solar power. All the four units at Ranjit Sagar Dam are operating today to meet the shortfall of thermal power.

On Tuesday the maximum demand was 15338 MW with supply of 3221 lakh units. “The demand has suddenly spurted because of paddy sowing and hot and humid conditions. PSPCL will get relief only when a major rain spell takes place in the state,” said PSPCL official.