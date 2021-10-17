Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amid tension in local Congress, party councillor from Ludhiana west resigns
chandigarh news

Amid tension in local Congress, party councillor from Ludhiana west resigns

Sources said Hemraj and another senior Congress leader from Ludhiana West had entered into an heated argument, prompting councillor Rashi’s move
Rashi had contested the MC elections after the Ludhiana west seat, which was earlier represented by Hemraj, was reserved for women. (Representative Image/HT File)
Rashi had contested the MC elections after the Ludhiana west seat, which was earlier represented by Hemraj, was reserved for women. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 03:20 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Ludhiana With the state witnessing heated political temperatures ahead of the assembly elections next year, the Ludhiana West Constituency witnessed its share of the action with Congress councillor from ward number 81 Rashi Aggarwal resigning from her post. Rashi, daughter-in-law of senior Congress leader Hemraj Aggarwal posted her resignation on Facebook on Saturday. Rashi has contested the MC elections after the seat, which was earlier represented by Hemraj, was reserved for women.

Sources said Hemraj and another senior Congress leader from Ludhiana West had entered into an heated argument, prompting Rashi’s move. Later, however, Rashi removed her post with senior party leaders reaching out to pacify her. Political observers claim that Hemraj might join the BJP and contest from the city. Rashi said, “The decision has been taken as per the instructions received from my father-in-law, Hemraj Aggarwal, as I stepped into politics on his directions. I cannot share anything more.”

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said he had not received any resignation, adding, “I am not aware of the issue. I have not received the resignation of Rashi Aggarwal, so I cannot comment on it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out