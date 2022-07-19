Amid tussle with Delhi Sikh body, SGPC general secretary urges Akal Takht to intervene
Days after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) announced to launch dharam prachar in Punjab, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli urged Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to intervene to avoid “unnecessary conflict” between the two.
In a letter to the jathedar, Panjoli said, “Both SGPC and DSGMC are religious organisations of the panth. The duty of both bodies is to manage the affairs of historic gurdwaras and spread Sikh ethos. Apart from this, the bodies are supposed to represent Sikh emotions, uphold respect to Guru Granth Sahib and give befitting reply to anti-Sikh forces.”
“Both organisations have been at unnecessary conflict for some time. As a result, both are unnecessarily interfering in each other’s jurisdiction. This conflict may lead to infighting in the community. So, Khalsa Panth is concerned over the moves of both organisations,” he said.
The SGPC general secretary said, “It is the duty of Jathedar Akal Takht Sahib to play a role in ensuring unity within Panth. I hope you will understand my state of heart and promptly find an amicable solution to this issue by calling both the organisations at Akal Takht Sahib.”
The SGPC manages affairs of the historic gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pardesh and Chandigarh while the ones in Delhi are managed by the DSGMC.
DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka had recently announced to open an office in Amritsar and launch dharam prachar (religious propagation) activities in Punjab. He had stated that the SGPC had “failed to protect Sikhism”, prompting the DSGMC to launch the drive.
The SGPC, on the other hand, had intensified dharam prachar activities in Delhi with an aim to strengthen ties with the local community after SAD lost control over the DSGMC after Kalka and its other elected members parted ways with it.
-
3 LeT modules busted across Jammu, seven operatives held: ADGP
With the arrest of seven terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have busted three Lashkar modules across Jammu. “The terror modules were assigned by their Pakistan-based handlers to target Amarnath yatris, security forces, minority community members and political leaders,” said additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh during a press conference.
-
Yasin Malik to go on hunger strike from July 22: JKLF
Incarcerated chief of now banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik will be going on a hunger strike from July 22 in Tihar jail if Malik's demands of a fair trial and ensuring his physical presence in the courts is not fulfilled, a JKLF spokesperson said in a mailed statement.
-
Ludhiana: 16-yr-old girl found dead under mysterious circumstances
A 16-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in Upkar Nagar where she worked as a domestic help. The deceased was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan. The incident triggered an angry protest by migrant labourers outside the house and the girl's parents demanded the arrest of the owner and other members of the family. It is leant that the occupants of the house had fled after informing the police.
-
Poll prep in full swing in J&K
Though the poll dates are yet to be announced in Jammu and Kashmir, preparation is in full swing for the first assembly elections post-revocation of the Article 370. If sources are to be believed, the elections could take place either in December or early next year. The poll panel had asked the officials to complete electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir and added that the draft rolls should be prepared by August 31.
-
484 Panchvati parks being set up in Himachal: Minister
Aimed at providing an exclusive space for connecting senior citizens to nature, providing access to physical activity opportunities and serving as a safe space for making social connections at no cost, the Himachal Pradesh government is setting up 484 new Panchavati parks across the state. Far work on setting up parks on 284 locations is in full swing while 200 parks sites have been identified and 57 such parks have already been constructed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics