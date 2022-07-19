Amid tussle with Delhi Sikh body, SGPC general secretary urges Akal Takht to intervene

Days after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) announced to launch dharam prachar in Punjab, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli urged Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to intervene to avoid “unnecessary conflict” between the two.

In a letter to the jathedar, Panjoli said, “Both SGPC and DSGMC are religious organisations of the panth. The duty of both bodies is to manage the affairs of historic gurdwaras and spread Sikh ethos. Apart from this, the bodies are supposed to represent Sikh emotions, uphold respect to Guru Granth Sahib and give befitting reply to anti-Sikh forces.”

“Both organisations have been at unnecessary conflict for some time. As a result, both are unnecessarily interfering in each other’s jurisdiction. This conflict may lead to infighting in the community. So, Khalsa Panth is concerned over the moves of both organisations,” he said.

The SGPC general secretary said, “It is the duty of Jathedar Akal Takht Sahib to play a role in ensuring unity within Panth. I hope you will understand my state of heart and promptly find an amicable solution to this issue by calling both the organisations at Akal Takht Sahib.”

The SGPC manages affairs of the historic gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pardesh and Chandigarh while the ones in Delhi are managed by the DSGMC.

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka had recently announced to open an office in Amritsar and launch dharam prachar (religious propagation) activities in Punjab. He had stated that the SGPC had “failed to protect Sikhism”, prompting the DSGMC to launch the drive.

The SGPC, on the other hand, had intensified dharam prachar activities in Delhi with an aim to strengthen ties with the local community after SAD lost control over the DSGMC after Kalka and its other elected members parted ways with it.

