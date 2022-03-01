Amid Ukraine crisis, Punjab exporters stare at ₹500-crore losses
The Russia-Ukraine war has hit the industry badly with several exporters across the state staring at losses in crores. Not only are huge consignments of goods such as hosiery items, bicycle parts, tyres and rice stranded at dry ports, industrialists who received the letter of credit from their buyers in Russia and Ukraine have no option but to wait for payments for an unknown period with the risk of suffering huge losses. Moreover, a number of consignments are stuck midway.
Exporters in Punjab are staring at nearly ₹500-crore losses due to delayed payments and other factors arising from the ongoing war in Ukraine, said Badish Jindal, president, All-India Trade Forum (AITF). A number of bicycle parts manufacturers in Ludhiana have been exporting tyres, coaster brakes, pedals, rims to clients in Ukraine. Also, Russia has been buying tyres from a number of manufacturers here.
Harsimarjit Singh Lucky, managing director of ‘Lucky Exports’ in Ludhiana, which exports key bicycle components to Ukraine, said about four of his consignments worth ₹3.5 lakh dollars are stranded in transit near Turkey. “We have no other option but to wait and watch. It is not only my money but my client’s money also,” he said.
Not only bicycle parts, but over two dozen containers of ‘Lal Qila basmati rice’ sent from Amritsar are also stuck midway to Ukraine.
“The consignments of rice worth ₹4 crore on way to Ukraine sent from Amritsar are stranded. Besides, for goods already delivered, the letter of credit issued will not be validated. The uncertainty is haunting,” said Arvinder Pal Singh, partners of Amar Singh Chawal Wala and president of Punjab Rice Millers Association.
Varun Sureka, a prominent tyre exporter in Ludhiana, who started trade with Russia only last year, said due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, routing of trade will now be via China as clients in Russia will not risk taking the sea and land route through Europe to India.
“It’s a direct benefit to China over India due to the ongoing conflict,” he said.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.