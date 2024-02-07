Amit Chauhan appointed as DSW of Panjab University

Professor Amit Chauhan has been appointed dean students welfare (DSW) of Panjab University (PU) as former DSW Jatinder Grover’s term ended on Tuesday. PU vice-chancellor (VC) Renu Vig appointed Chauhan as per an order issued on Tuesday following the PU calendar in anticipation of approval of the syndicate/senate. He has been appointed for a one-year term. Amit Chauhan is a member of the mechanical faculty of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology. (HT Photo)

He is a member of the mechanical faculty of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET). While he has remained the warden of Boys Hostel Number 6 earlier, he hasn’t held posts in the university senate or syndicate before this.

After his appointment, another key post of the varsity has now gone to the faculty of UIET. The current V-C, registrar and associate DSW are also from UIET. Some PU professors said UIET is gaining a big advantage over other departments because of this. Some have also observed that associate DSW Naresh Kumar is Chauhan’s senior in UIET but will serve as associate DSW under Chauhan.

While the appointment will be brought up before the senate on Saturday, some senators have also questioned if the V-C has the power to appoint the DSW without the syndicate’s approval as there is no syndicate in the varsity as of now.

The term of the DSW is for one year but can be extended up to five years. Chauhan remained unavailable for comment regarding what his priorities will be for his term despite repeated attempts to contact him.