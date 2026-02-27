Amit Shah to address ‘badlav’ rally in Moga on March 14

Union home minister Amit Shah will address a ‘Badlav’ rally in Moga on March 14, state BJP working president Ashwani Sharma said on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI Video Grab)

Addressing the media, Sharma said the rally is being organised as the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab is completing its four years at the helm on March 16.

“Everyone in Punjab sees the BJP as a reliable and credible alternative to the AAP, which the people have decided to throw. This rally will expose the misgovernance and lawlessness spread under this government. Not only is the opposition speaking against the government now, but even the AAP MPs have started exposing their own government,” Sharma said. The rally is being seen as the beginning of the BJP’s poll campaign in Punjab, where assembly elections are due in early 2027.

The Pathankot MLA said the rally would project the BJP as the only alternative for providing solutions for the problems in Punjab.

In its four years of power in Punjab, far from fulfilling electoral guarantees and promises, the AAP government has failed to ensure the rule of law in the state, Sharma alleged.

“The health and education systems are deteriorating, and employees are not receiving salaries and pensions on time. Due to pending reimbursements, the state power utility and the Punjab Roadways are facing heavy losses and have been unable to pay salaries for months,” he claimed.

According to senior BJP leaders, Shah has confirmed his schedule for the rally on Thursday morning.

To ensure smooth coordination, the BJP has appointed overseers for the event, assigning senior leaders as in-charges of specific segments of the rally.

Senior leaders said Shah’s address is likely to set the tone for the party’s campaign ahead of the assembly elections scheduled early next year.

Earlier, the rally was scheduled for the end February; however, the party has deferred it to March, keeping in view the fog in certain areas.