Amit Shah to attend CRPF’s 83rd Raising Day in Jammu tomorrow

Union home minister Amit Shah, who will be on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Friday, will attend CRPF’s 83rd Raising Day Parade at MA Stadium here on Saturday
Union home minister Shah will also review the prevailing security scenario with top security and intelligence officials in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, said official sources. (PTI)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Union home minister Amit Shah, who will be on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Friday, will attend CRPF's 83rd Raising Day Parade at MA Stadium here on Saturday.

Shah will also review prevailing security scenario with top security and intelligence officials on Friday, said official sources. “He will also review arrangements being made for the annual Amarnath Yatra, which is going to be held after a gap of two years,” they added. In view of Shah’s visit, the city of temples is being given a facelift and security has also been beefed up. It may be stated here that the union territory shall also go to Assembly polls this year.

This is going to be the home minister’s second visit to J&K in less than five months. He had visited the UT for five days from October 23-27 last year.

“ CRPF’s Raising Day programme will start from 9 am on Saturday and the home minister is expected to reach MA Stadium at 9.25 am,” said a CRPF official.

