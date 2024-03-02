Amitabh Dhillon to head Haryana anti-corruption bureau

The Haryana government on Friday appointed 1997 -batch IPS officer, Amitabh Singh Dhillon as additional director general of police (ADGP), Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB). Dhillon, who will now head the ACB, replaced Shatrujeet Kapur. The Haryana government on Friday appointed 1997 -batch IPS officer, Amitabh Singh Dhillon as additional director general of police (ADGP), Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB). Dhillon, who will now head the ACB, replaced Shatrujeet Kapur. (Sourced)

Another 1997-batch officer Sanjay Kumar was posted as ADGP, law and order, replacing Mamta Singh. Kumar will also hold the charge of ADGP, administration.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The ADC to governor, Arsh Verma was posted as Mahendergarh superintendent of police while additional SP, Yamunanagar, Himadree Kaushik was posted as DCP, Panchkula.

A 1991-batch officer, Alok Roy was posted as DGP, HR and Litigation, while his batchmate, Sanjeev Jain was posted as DGP, Haryana Human Rights Commission.

DCP, Ballabhgarh, Rajesh Duggal was posted as joint commissioner of police, Gurugram.