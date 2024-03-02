 Amitabh Dhillon to head Haryana anti-corruption bureau - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Amitabh Dhillon to head Haryana anti-corruption bureau

Amitabh Dhillon to head Haryana anti-corruption bureau

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Haryana government on Friday appointed 1997 -batch IPS officer, Amitabh Singh Dhillon as additional director general of police (ADGP), Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB). Dhillon, who will now head the ACB, replaced Shatrujeet Kapur.

The Haryana government on Friday appointed 1997 -batch IPS officer, Amitabh Singh Dhillon as additional director general of police (ADGP), Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB). Dhillon, who will now head the ACB, replaced Shatrujeet Kapur.

The Haryana government on Friday appointed 1997 -batch IPS officer, Amitabh Singh Dhillon as additional director general of police (ADGP), Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB). Dhillon, who will now head the ACB, replaced Shatrujeet Kapur. (Sourced)
The Haryana government on Friday appointed 1997 -batch IPS officer, Amitabh Singh Dhillon as additional director general of police (ADGP), Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB). Dhillon, who will now head the ACB, replaced Shatrujeet Kapur. (Sourced)

Another 1997-batch officer Sanjay Kumar was posted as ADGP, law and order, replacing Mamta Singh. Kumar will also hold the charge of ADGP, administration.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The ADC to governor, Arsh Verma was posted as Mahendergarh superintendent of police while additional SP, Yamunanagar, Himadree Kaushik was posted as DCP, Panchkula.

A 1991-batch officer, Alok Roy was posted as DGP, HR and Litigation, while his batchmate, Sanjeev Jain was posted as DGP, Haryana Human Rights Commission.

DCP, Ballabhgarh, Rajesh Duggal was posted as joint commissioner of police, Gurugram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On