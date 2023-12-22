Amrita Pritam’s partner Imroz passes away at 97

Punjab has cherished its tragic medieval love legends be it Heer-Ranjah, Mirza-Sahiban or Sohni-Mahiwal. But the 20th century saw yet another love story play itself with courage and joy. And that was between the high priestess of love, Amrita Pritam, and never-say-die painter Imroz, who was named Inderjit at birth in Chak number 36, near Faislabad (earlier known as Lyallpur) now in Pakistan Punjab. Artist Imroz, who was writer Amrita Pritam’s partner, passed away in Mumbai on Friday. (HT file photo)

Amrita, whose life was an open book, seeking love and completion while still trapped in a loveless arranged marriage at the age of 15 was looking for a soulmate who she thought she had found in the famous poet Sahir Ludhianvi but when that did not lead to fruition, it was a long and lonely road.

Amrita Pritam and Imroz when they met in Pathankot, 1958. (HT file)

It was in Delhi, where Amrita had taken up a job as an announcer at All India Radio, post-Partition that the Lahore girl and the Chak number 36 boy were destined to come together. In times when living together was a no-no, they chose to do so and the union was to last for some 40 years. It did not end even with her passing away on October 31, 2005. In her last poem dedicated to her partner, ‘I will meet you yet again’, she wrote: “I know not how and where…but I will meet you for sure.”

Her last days were of immense pain. Their close writer friend, Surinder Sharma, recalls, “Imroz confessed to me that he had lived and shared everything with her and his only regret was that he could not share her physical pain and suffering.”

Amrita and Imroz in their heydays. (HT file)

The exit of Imroz brings many memories to Punjabi writers as their home, K-25, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, was open to all. Together, they brought out a wonderful magazine, Nagmani, which encouraged some two generations of writers, including major names such as Gurdial Singh, Shiv Kumar Batalvi and Amitoj. The magazine was edited by Amrita and illustrated and designed by Imroz for 37 years. Talking of those times, Sidhu Damdami, who contributed to the magazine, says: “The relationship was rare, path-breaking. They became a role model and many tried to experiment but could not reach their intensity or creativity.”

The years after Amrita were lonely no doubt for Imroz but he filled them up and even started writing poems in her memory. He remained the doting father and grandfather to her children and grandchildren, who in turn took loving care of him. His last years were in Mumbai, where he passed away on Friday and was cremated.

Their’s was a love story that even death could not do apart.