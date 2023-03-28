Amritpal still at large, efforts underway to nab him, Punjab tells high court

The Punjab government on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) that radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh has not been arrested. The Punjab government told the high court that radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh has not been arrested yet. (HT File)

State advocate general (AG) Vinod Ghai told the HC bench of justice NS Shekhawat that efforts to nab Amritpal were underway and that he had not been arrested yet.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that they have footage establishing Amritpal’s presence at the Shahkot police station on March 18.

The court, meanwhile, said that the state’s categoric stand was that he has not been arrested. “Show me some evidence. I will appoint a warrant officer,” the court told the petitioner’s lawyer to file the same in writing.

Posting the matter for Wednesday, the HC has sought a fresh affidavit from the respective inspector general by Wednesday.

Earlier, as the hearing began, the AG requested the court that since the state was going through a crucial phase and the matter concerned national security, those involved be told to make arguments based on written statements.

The court allowed for statements to be made based on petition.

Notably, the HC’s observation on Amritpal escaping despite the state having 80,000 cops at its disposal had made ripples, with the state’s role coming under severe criticism from various quarters.

Ghai had at the time informed the court that Amritpal was not in police custody and had been declared a fugitive. The AG said the National Security Act had been invoked against the Waris Punjab De chief and his role is being probed in five criminal cases.