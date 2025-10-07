Amritpal-led Akali faction fields Mandeep Singh for Tarn Taran byelection

Jailed Khadoor Sahib member of Parliament Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) along with other Panthic groups on Tuesday declared Mandeep Singh, the brother of Sandeep Singh, alias Sunny, who is an accused in the murder case of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, as their candidate for the Tarn Taran assembly byelection on November 11. Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) along with other Panthic groups on Tuesday declared Mandeep Singh as their candidate for the Tarn Taran assembly byelection. (HT Photo)

Mandeep’s candidature was announced at a press conference by Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh, Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa and representatives of Panthic groups. Besides Mandeep, Sandeep’s wife was also present on the occasion.

United Akali Dal (UAD) leader Mohkam Singh was present and backed Mandeep’s candidature.

Earlier, Sandeep Singh’s name was doing the rounds for the bypoll. However, the group resolved to field his elder brother after consulting the family.

Sandeep Singh had on September 10 attacked three former police officers convicted for fake encounters in the Patiala Central Jail. On September 18, one of the victims, former inspector Suba Singh, 83, who was held guilty of a high-profile fake encounter case pertaining to Tarn Taran district, died of the injuries. The other two cops, former DSP Gurbachan Singh and former inspector Inderjit Singh, had suffered injuries in the attack.

The ruling AAP has declared three-time MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu as its candidate, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa and the BJP has chosen Harjit Singh Sandhu as its candidate.

On Sunday, the Congress named Karanbir Singh Burj as its candidate for the bypoll in the Sikh-dominated constituency that fell vacant after the death of the AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.