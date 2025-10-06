Bypolls in J&K, Punjab, five other states on November 11 with Bihar Phase 2

The voting for assembly bypolls in eight constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan will be held on November 11, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday. Election commissioners at a press conference about the 2025 Bihar assembly elections and the bypolls in other states, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday, October 6, 2025.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The counting of votes will be done on November 14.

Also read | Bihar to vote in two phases, on Nov 6 and 11

"The assembly bypolls in J-K, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan will be held on November 11; the counting of votes will be done on November 14," Kumar said at a press conference here.