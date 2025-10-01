Amritpal’s father flays govts for rejecting parole, fund release requests

Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leaders, including his father Tarsem Singh, on Tuesday said a written plea made to Union home minister seeking at least one-month parole for the jailed Parliamentarian and the release of MPLADS funds had been rejected by both the central and Punjab governments with baseless arguments. Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, said the state and central governments’ decisions were a direct attack on the fundamental rights of democracy. (PTI)

While addressing a press conference here, Tarsem said, “This decision is not only a direct attack on the fundamental rights of democracy, but it also raises a question – if the rights of an elected representative can be trampled so easily, then who will safeguard the rights of ordinary citizens?”

“The demand for parole was made solely so that Amritpal Singh could visit his Khadoor Sahib constituency, stand with flood-affected people, monitor relief operations and ensure proper utilisation of MPLADS funds. It is not just an injustice against one elected MP but an act of tyranny against the entire people of Punjab. It is deeply concerning that if even an MP cannot participate in the suffering of his people, then how can poor farmers and labourers expect justice from the government?” he said.

He blamed both the central and state governments for the devastation caused by the floods. He alleged that serious negligence in strengthening river embankments, repairing drainage systems, and maintaining old dams led to hundreds of villages being submerged, loss of lives, destruction of thousands of homes, and complete ruin of lakhs of acres of crops.

Responding to a query, he said if Sandeep Singh Sunny, accused of murdering Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, was fielded in the Tarn Taran bypoll, his party will support him.

Jalandhar Rural police to quiz MP Amritpal’s uncle

Jalandhar The Jalandhar Rural police have brought Harjit Singh, uncle of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, on production warrant in a 2023 trespassing and wrongful confinement case.

On March 18, 2023, Harjit, along with his driver Harpreet Singh, had allegedly held the sarpanch of Udhowal village and his family hostage for 29 hours at gunpoint following the crackdown on Amritpal.

After his release from Assam’s Dirbrugarh jail, Harjit was currently lodged in the Bathinda jail.

The case was registered under Sections 449 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, besides sections of the Arms Act.

As per the FIR, Harjit and his driver had taken shelter in sarpanch Manpreet Singh’s house after Amritpal gave the police the slip in the busy Mehatpur market on March 18.

SHO Mehtapur police station Balvir Singh said Harjit was brought from Bathinda jail on production warrant and was taken into police custody for two days after being produced in a local court for further investigation.