Amritsar: 4kg heroin seized, two arrested

The counter-intelligence (CI) wing of Amritsar busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module having links to Pakistan with the arrest of its two operatives and recovered 4kg heroin from their possession, said Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday. A case has been registered under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act at the police station, state special operation cell (SSOC), Amritsar, said the officials.

Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Tony, a resident of Attari in Amritsar, and Pawanbir Singh, a resident of Basarke Bhaini in Amritsar.

“Apart from recovering heroin, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle, being used by them for transporting the consignments,” police said.

In a press release issued here, Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that both the arrested accused were acting upon the directions of Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Rana King, who has been using drones to drop narcotic consignments from across the border.

Sharing details, he said that teams of the CI wing-Amritsar had received specific information about the retrieval of a large quantity of narcotics consignment from the border area. “Acting swiftly, the police team laid a trap and intercepted both the suspects near Mannu Hospital, when they were going to deliver the consignment in the area of Chheharta to another party,” he said.

The DGP said that further investigations are on to establish forward and backwards linkages in this case to unearth the entire module. “More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days,” he added.