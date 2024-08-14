{Amritsar} Cross-border arm smuggling module busted, two held with 4 Glock pistols

The state special operation cell (SSOC) has busted a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of two suspects from Chabal village in Tarn Taran and recovered sophisticated weapons from their possession, officials said on Tuesday. The state special operation cell (SSOC) has busted a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of two suspects from Chabal village in Tarn Taran and recovered sophisticated weapons from their possession, officials said on Tuesday. (HT File)

Giving details, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Jatinder Singh, a resident of Thatha village in Tarn Taran and Navtej Singh, a resident of Muhawa in Tarn Taran.

“The police have recovered four 9MM Glock pistols (small factor) along with four magazines from their possession and also impounded the motorcycle bearing registration number PB76A8099, on which they were travelling,” the DGP said in a statement.

Yadav added that the SSOC, Amritsar, had received a tip-off about the involvement of accused Jatinder Singh and his associate Navtej Singh in cross-border smuggling of illegal weapons.

“Input further elaborated that suspects are in touch with various Pakistan-based smugglers and had recently procured a consignment of smuggled weapons, which they are going to deliver to a party near Baba Budha ji Charitable Hospital near Chabal, Tarn Taran on their motorcycle”, he said.

“Acting swiftly on the input, the team of SSOC-Amritsar cordoned off the specified area in a planned manner and apprehended both the accused persons and recovered the weapon consignment,” the DGP said.

The DGP said during preliminary investigations, it was discovered that both accused have been receiving consignments of illegal weapons sent via drones by their cross-border handlers.

SSOC-Amritsar AIG Sukhminder Singh Mann said that further investigations are being conducted to determine past smuggling activities orchestrated by both the accused persons.

An FIR has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at SSOC, Amritsar police station.