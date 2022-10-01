Amritsar: Days before Canada visit to meet wife, 28-year old man shot dead

A 28-year-old man, who along with his 4-year-old daughter was planning to visit Canada, to meet his wife there in the next few days, was shot dead by some unidentified persons during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, here.

Police said body of the deceased, identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, was found in his Hyundai Verna car at around 1 am in the outskirts of Baserke village falling under the Gharinda police station. The victim is a resident of the same village.

Police have booked one Akash and some unidentified persons under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Gharinda police station. Akash is accused of taking the victim from his home on Friday night on pretext of going for some recreational activity.

“Akash, who has recently come out of jail on a bail, had taken my nephew at around 7 pm on pretext of throwing a party in Amritsar. My nephew didn’t return home. Late night, we got information that my nephews’ car was stationed outside the village. When we reached there, we found Gopi lying dead on the rare seat of his car. It appeared he had received three bullet injuries, but there was not much blood in the vehicle. The car’s AC was running. It seems that the accused had dropped the car along with the body outside the village after killing my nephew,” said the deceased’s uncle Sawinder Singh, who is a former sarpanch. He further said, “Gopi married around five years ago. His wife has been living in Canada. Recently, Gopi and his four-year-old daughter had got their visas ready for Canada.” Gharinda station house officer (SHO) Karampal Singh, said the investigation to identify the other accused, and to ascertain the reason behind the murder was still underway.