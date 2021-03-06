Amritsar double suicide: Dismissed woman SI issuing threats from jail: Victims’ kin
The family of a couple, who committed suicide following alleged harassment by a woman sub-inspector (SI) of Punjab Police (now dismissed), have alleged that they were being threatened to withdraw the case.
A jeweller, Vikramjit Singh (35), committed suicide by hanging himself in a hotel room in Amritsar in October last year. In his suicide note, and video and audio messages, he had accused sub-inspector Sandeep Kaur and her accomplices of harassment and blackmail. He alleged the accused had extorted around ₹18 lakh from him. The SI was posted at Mehta police station in the Amritsar-rural district.
A day after Vikramjit’s death, his wife Sukhbir Kaur (32) ended her life at her residence in Navapind village.
Two separate cases were registered against the SI and some other accused in Amritsar city and Amritsar rural police stations. Despite the registration of the cases, no action was taken against the accused for a few days.
The police swung into action after the couple’s only minor daughter talked to chief minister Amarinder Singh over phone. Following, this, the CM directed the inspector general (IG-border range) SPS Parmar to take “strict action”.
Later, the woman cop was arrested and subsequently dismissed.
Victim Vikramjit’s brother Harpreet Singh sent an e-mail to Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on February 26 accusing dismissed woman cop Sandeep Kaur of issuing threats from the jail. Sawinder got the reply on Thursday from the DGP’s e-mail address citing “acknowledgment of the compliment by the IG”.
Sawinder alleged that on January 25, Sandeep Kaur called from the jail the mobile number of her brother Samsher Singh, who is also a constable in the Punjab Police. He said Sandeep asked them to take back the case or be ready to face dire consequences.
He said another accused Navreet Sandhu, who was suspended as a constable, has also been threatening not to give any testimony in the court. Navreet was accused by Vikramjit, in his suicide note, for posing as a DSP to extort money.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said, “I haven’t got any complaint in this regard so far, but we have adopted zero tolerance against any such act. Strict action will be taken if any accused is found to be involved in threatening the family.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amarinder announces enforcement directorate to check illegal mining
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Green initiative: Abohar MC to ban plastic-bottled beverages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amritsar double suicide: Dismissed woman SI issuing threats from jail: Victims’ kin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recruitment exams: Ex-SSC official, auditor get 3-yr jail for irregularities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre tells Chandigarh admn to speed up power privatisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh’s Sector 50 to have apni mandi on Tuesdays
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12,500 senior citizens vaccinated in Chandigarh tricity in 5 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consumers paying through their nose for water in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM trashes allegation of rejecting Covaxin, calls it 'BJP's propaganda'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Waterlogging in Ludhiana: NHAI approves storm sewer line project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP’s economy to shrink by 6.2% this fiscal: Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab House panel to probe torture claims of farm activists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab assembly passes resolution for unconditional withdrawal of Centre’s farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akali MLAs suspended for budget session for disrupting Punjab CM’s speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illicit liquor racket busted in Amritsar, 11 held with 58-tonne ‘lahan’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox