Amritsar encounter: Both gangsters were ready to surrender before media but changed mind, say police
At one point in time, the two gangsters who were killed in an exchange of fire with the Punjab Police at Hoshiar Nagar village in Amritsar had agreed to surrender in front of media persons, but soon changed their mind, according to a police officer who was part of the operation.
Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu, and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, who were suspected to be among the six shooters who killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, were eliminated in a five-hour-long encounter at an abandoned house, where they were holed up, near the India-Pakistan border on July 20. The singer was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29.
According to Prithipal Singh, in-charge of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Mansa, after having a fierce hour-long gun battle, the shooters slowed down and had a brief interaction with cops laying siege to the building and agreed to surrender, but started firing again in a few minutes.
Prithipal Singh, who was part of the operation, said that they got information that both shooters were hiding inside the abandoned house. “We surrounded the spot. The moment we approached the house, they (Mannu and Roopa) opened fire on us and we fired back. This continued for at least an hour,” he said.
“Initially, they were firing very heavily, but after some time they slowed down. We were making continuous announcements for them to surrender. They interacted with us for a brief period from the roof. We again asked them to come down and surrender. They agreed, but told us to call the press. We agreed and asked them to hold fire for at least 15 minutes. But they again started firing heavily within five minutes. After that there was no communication with them,” said the cop, who is also a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing Moose Wala’s murder case.
The CIA in-charge said that investigations revealed that Mannu and Roopa remained hidden in Punjab after the high-profile murder and did not attempt to leave the state. “We traced them through CCTV footage of June 21 at Samalsar. Following their trail, we were able to find their location. Now, we are after Deepak Mundi and we have strong leads about his whereabouts,” he said.
Mannu and Roopa were part of the Punjab module that attacked Moose Wala along with four shooters of the Haryana module. Delhi Police have already arrested three Haryana shooters — Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish, alias Kuldeep, and Ankit Sirsa — while Deepak Mundi is still on the run.
SIT visits encounter site, quizzes house owner
The three-member SIT constituted by Punjab Police to probe the shootout visited the abandoned house at Hoshiar Nagar village on Saturday and quizzed the property owner, Balwinder Singh Billa.
The SIT members spent a few hours at the encounter site and examined the building. While questioning Billa, the cops reportedly went deep into the records of his property. As per villagers, he had purchased the building along with agricultural land adjoining it around five years back.
A police official privy to the investigations said the team also met the doctors who conducted the postmortem of the two gangsters.
Meanwhile, the SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder has been granted five more days to interrogate alleged shooter Ankit Sirsa and Sachin Chaudhary, alias Sachin Bhiwani, who is accused of harbouring four shooters.
The duo was brought to Mansa from Delhi, where they arrested on July 4, on transit remand on July 14. The court had sent them to eight-day police custody, which ended on Saturday. Both were presented in court again, which extended their remand till July 28 after the SIT submitted that it needs to quiz them further to recover the weapons used in the crime and arrest Deepak Mundi.
(With inputs by Surjit Singh in Amritsar)
-
Over 60% central funds to combat cancer, diabetes went unutilised in Punjab since 2017
The Punjab health department has utilised just over a third of the funds allocated to it for control and prevention of major non-communicable diseases (NCD) in the past five years, figures released by the Union ministry reveal.
-
Kanwarias damage police post in Meerut, block NH 58 over desecrated kanwars
Angry Kanwarias surrounded a police post and blocked National Highway 58 after a few kanwars were allegedly desecrated by a Muslim man on Saturday evening. Rizwan was taken into custody by the cops and taken to a nearby police post. Angry Kanwarias then blocked the NH58 and gathered outside the police post. The crowd then damaged the post and a car on its premises, demanding that the police hand over the accused to them.
-
Police official killed in road accident near Bhosari
A Pimpri Chinchwad police personnel was killed in a road accident at Pune –Nashik highway near Bhosari on Friday night at around 1:30 am. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Akhade. He was heading towards Chakan from Nashik Phata in his personal car on Friday night. Bhosari police has registered an accidental death case and further investigation is going on.
-
HC dashes hopes of PCS officer appointed without graduation degree
The Punjab and Haryana high court has denied any relief to Punjab Civil Services officer Raman Kumar Kochhar, whose appointment was cancelled by the state government in 2020. The high court (HC) bench of justices MS Ramachandra Rao and HS Madaan upheld the decision of a single-judge bench that had ruled Kochhar did not possess the qualification of graduation for being considered for appointment to the post in the PCS (executive branch).
-
Man falls for fake PMC customer care trap, duped of Rs1.41 lakh
A Mohammadwadi resident was allegedly duped of Rs1,41,000 after heKharatalled a fake Pune Municipal Corporation customer care number listed on the internet. The victim, Mahadev alias Madhav Kharat (44), filed a complaint with Kondhwa police station and an FIR was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 66 (c), (d) of the Information Technology Act on Friday night.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics