News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amritsar factory fire: Death toll rises to 4; DC orders magisterial probe

Amritsar factory fire: Death toll rises to 4; DC orders magisterial probe

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 07, 2023 08:28 AM IST

Police have identified the deceased as Sukhdeep Singh of Bharatwal village and Rani of Dera Baba Nanak town in Gurdaspur, Gurbhej Singh of Verka village and Kulwinder Singh of Majitha town in Amritsar, all were factory workers

The death toll due to a fire that broke out at Kwality Pharmaceutical Company situated in Nag Kalan village in Amritsar on Thursday, has risen to four.

As per preliminary investigation, the fire was caused due to a welding-spark near flammable liquid (HT photo)
As per preliminary investigation, the fire was caused due to a welding-spark near flammable liquid (HT photo)

Amritsar deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. Majitha sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Dr Harnoor Kaur Dhillon will conduct the probe, said Talwar.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Police have identified the deceased as Sukhdeep Singh of Bharatwal village and Rani of Dera Baba Nanak town in Gurdaspur, Gurbhej Singh of Verka village and Kulwinder Singh of Majitha town in Amritsar, all were factory workers.

Till 11 pm on Thursday, the police had confirmed two deaths and two were injured in the incident. Three persons had also received minor injuries in the fire, but they were sent to their homes after receiving first aid.

According to Amritsar district fire officer Dilbag Singh, the fire broke out around 3.30 pm. “Blasts also occurred inside the factory as alcohol was stored in drums. At least 14 fire tenders were pressed into service and it took around four hours to douse the flames,” he said.

“As per preliminary investigation, the fire was caused due to a welding-spark near flammable liquid, but our teams are still investigating to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and the damage caused by it,” said Amritsar-rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh.

On Friday, a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team also visited the factory and collected samples.

The SSP said the bodies have been handed over to their family members after conducting their post-mortem.

Sources said hundreds of flammable liquid drums were stored in tha factory causing the fire to spread rapidly. However, the SSP said the magisterial probe will ascertain the exact cause.

Ten fire tenders from Air Force, Majitha municipal council, Khanna Paper Mill, Seva Samiti and MC were pressed into service to douse the flames.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out