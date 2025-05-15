Amritsar hooch tragedy: Two suppliers held from Delhi as toll rises to 23

Amritsar : Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two accused from New Delhi’s Model Town in connection with the sale of spurious liquor that claimed 23 lives in villages of Majitha sub-division in Amritsar district over the past two days. Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two accused from New Delhi’s Model Town in connection with the sale of spurious liquor that claimed 23 lives in villages of Majitha sub-division in Amritsar district over the past two days.

The Amritsar rural police arrested Ravinder Jain and his son Rishabh Jain from the national capital for supplying raw material to one of the main accused, Sahib Singh.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav posted on X: “One of the main accused, Sahib Singh, was in contact with Rishabh Jain, as revealed through his WhatsApp chat history. It is suspected that Sahib Singh received methanol consignment from Jain, which was used to manufacture the spurious liquor in Punjab. An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Excise Act, and investigations are underway to uncover other linkages in this illegal network”.

Later, addressing a press conference, DIG (border range) Satinder Singh said: “So far, 18 persons have been nominated in this case and 16 accused have been arrested. Delhi-based father-son duo cannot be spared as they are selling a chemical which could claim anybody’s life. They are considered a major part of the entire racket. Sahib Singh paid ₹35,000 to Jain to purchase a 600-litre consignment of methanol which was to be used to prepare spurious liquor.”

Till Tuesday, 21 deaths were reported, but two more victims succumbed on Wednesday, taking the toll to 23. Both the deceased belonged to Bhangwan village. Most of the victims were daily-wagers from Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Talwandi Khumman, Karnala, Bhangwan and Threawal villages.

Husband of Ninder Kaur, who used to sell the illicit liquor and is one of the accused in the case, also died after consuming spurious liquor, said the DIG.

10 accused sent to 2-day police remand

Ten accused, who were arrested on Tuesday, were produced in a local court and were sent to two-day police remand, said officials.

A police probe revealed that methanol — a chemical used in industrial products —was procured in bulk online to prepare the toxic brew. Methanol is a light, colourless organic chemical compound which is poisonous when ingested and is illegally added to alcoholic beverages as a cheaper alternative to ethanol, which is the normal consumable alcohol.

Four officials, including Majitha deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and the local excise and taxation officer (ETO), were placed under suspension on Tuesday for negligence.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met the victim families and announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased and said that the state government would bear the expense of education of the children of the victims.

Two cases have already been registered at Majitha and Kathunangal police stations in Amritsar rural under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Excise Act and the SC/ST Act.