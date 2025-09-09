Amritsar: Kingpin among 5 held with 8kg heroin

The Amritsar police has busted a heroin trafficking cartel with the arrest of the notorious drug smuggler identified as Soni Singh alias Soni along with his four associates and recovered 8.1kg heroin from their possession, said Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav here on Monday. A case under Sections 21-B, 27-A, 21-C and 29 of the NDPS Act at the police station, Chheharta in Amritsar, officials said.

The other four arrested drug smugglers have been identified as Gursewak Singh, Vishaldeep Singh alias Gola, Gurpreet Singh and Arshdeep Singh, all residents of Ajnala in Amritsar.

Yadav said that the syndicate was operating from Pakistan and drones were being used to deliver large consignments of heroin into Indian territory. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the syndicate used hotels as contraband dumps to circulate consignments further into the network,” he said.

The DGP said that further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backwards linkages in this case to identify handlers, supply chains, and financial networks.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following reliable inputs, police teams had arrested drug smuggler Soni Singh from the outskirts of the city along with 150 grams of heroin and drug money. “Initial probe revealed that the arrested accused Soni, who has six cases of the NDPS Act registered against him and came out of jail in June, had delivered consignments of nearly 30 kg of heroin that had come via drones, supplying them further across the chain,” he said.

The CP said that on Soni’s disclosure, his associate, Gursewak Singh, was nominated and arrested with 8.037 kg of heroin. The latter was handling the consignments to be delivered in the city, he said, while adding that further investigation led to the nomination and arrest of Soni’s remaining active members of this smuggling module.

He said that further investigations are ongoing. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, he added.

