Amritsar man booked for duping Chandigarh resident of 1.7 cr

Police have booked a resident of Amritsar for allegedly duping a Chandigarh woman of ₹1.7 crore.

The accused has been identified as Naresh Arora, a director of Design Boxed Creative Private Limited. Some other partners of the firm have also been booked, but haven’t been named.

The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of one Sulakhna Bali of Sector 36. She told police that she had been offered to join as a project director at the Chandigarh office of the firm in Sector 34-A. However, Arora kept taking money from her over a long period of time on the pretext of giving her the job and she ended up paying him ₹1.7 crore.

Bali alleged that Arora then gave her a cheque to return the amount, but it bounced, following which she lodged a complaint.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 477 (fraudulent cancellation, destruction, etc., of will, authori­ty to adopt, or valuable security), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. The economic offences wing (EOW) of the police is investigating the matter.

Another case registered against GBP group

Another cheating case has been registered against Gupta Builders and Promoters based on the complaint of three men from Bathinda, Narinder Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Chander Bhan. They told police that they had booked residential plots on the Banur Landran Road in Mohali which was being developed by GBP group, but weren’t given possession.

In another incident, a case was registered after one Nakul Kumar of Dadumajra alleged that Vijay Kumar of Dadumajra had duped him of ₹2 lakh on the pretext of investing in his firm.