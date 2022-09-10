Amritsar murder: Latest CCTV footage shows no tobacco in victim’s hands
The victim, Harmanjit Singh, was hacked to death for allegedly consuming tobacco and being in inebriated state near the Sikh shrine, Amritsar police had on Thursday said while quoting an arrested accused, Ramandeep Singh, a waiter
A new CCTV footage pertaining to the 30-year-old man’s murder near the Golden Temple surfaced on Friday wherein no tobacco is seen in his hands.
The new CCTV footage shows the victim with a woman. Ramandeep had claimed that the other accused, including a nihang, were enraged over their activities in the vicinity of the shrine. He had alleged that there was tobacco in the hands of the duo.
The latest video, which has been seen by HT, shows the victim and the woman coming from opposite sides and the former, who is on a bike, stops the latter and starts a conversation.
The woman is seen listening to him patiently and standing there for a few seconds. Two of the accused, who are passing through the street, also stop there and talk to both of them, the video shows. The victim then tries to leave, but the nihang snatches the key of the victim’s bike.
However, police officials who are working on the case have refused to comment on the latest development, citing the nature of ongoing investigation.
Meanwhile, the second accused in the case, Charanjit Singh, was arrested on Friday and produced in a court along with the waiter. The nihang, Tarundeep Singh, still remains at large.
Ramandeep had on Thursday said, “The victim was accompanied by a woman and both were under influence. I was on duty at my hotel, when I saw two persons objecting to their consumption of intoxicants. But the victim got aggressive and tried to hit the nihang first. He also snatched the kirpan of the nihang to hit him. I just came out to intervene. I have no role in his death.”
-
37-year-old man ends life; cop among 5 booked for abetment to suicide
The Sarabha Nagar police booked five persons, including a policeman, for abetment to suicide after a 37-year-old man ended his life by consuming some poison on Friday. The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh of Amritsar, who is the uncle of the victim, Harjit's wife Sawinderpal Kaur, Joginder Singh of Faridkot, Joginder's wife Kulwant Kaur and his son Kashmir Singh. Harjit Singh is a policeman.
-
Punjab Mandi Board in dock over ‘irregularities’ in NHAI work
The Punjab Mandi Board is in the dock for alleged regularities in the construction and maintenance of beautification work in between service roads on the National Highway-95, Mullanpur. “On what basis was the contractor selected if they didn't have a cost estimation or dimensions?” he asked. Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner, development, Amit Kumar Panchal, said, “Once we get the details of the matter formally, we will get it thoroughly examined.”
-
Ludhiana: 2 cops land in vigilance net for taking bribe
The Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a woman Punjab Home Guard volunteer for taking bribe, while another ASI is yet to be arrested. A spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau said the bureau has registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in Ludhiana against the accused. The action was taken following the complaint of Manjit of Kasandi village in Sonepat district, Haryana.
-
World Suicide Prevention Day: Chronic illness, hopelessness main causes of suicide, says expert
Chronic medical and psychotic disorder coupled with hopelessness caused due to long treatment and the financial burden of treatment on family are some of the leading causes behind suicides, stated a city-based psychiatrist in Prof Chaudhary's report on the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day. In his report, 'Suicide can be prevented', Prof (Dr) Rupesh Chaudhary, department of psychiatry, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), suggests that listening is healing.
-
Chandigarh asks SHOs to act against bars, restaurants flouting sound pollution norms
A senior official said sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, East) Nitish Singla, met the representatives of commercial premises and other stakeholders in Sectors 7, 26 and Kishangarh and asked them to comply with the norms on noise pollution, ban on hookahs , serving of liquor to persons below 25 years of age and fire safety standards. Singla also directed the area SHOs to take serious action against those who are playing music beyond the permissible noise levels.
