Amritsar police get 10-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria
A local court on Sunday granted ten-day remand of notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to Amritsar police in the murder case of gangster Ranbir Singh alias Rana Kandowalia, who was shot dead in August last year.
The city police had earlier approached a Gurdaspur court for the gangster’s transit remand. Bhagwanpuria had been on ten days remand with the Gurdaspur police in connection with the recovery of heroin along the India-Pakistan border.
Bhagwanpuria, who is also a prime accused in the brutal killing of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala, was presented in the Amritsar court in a bullet proof vehicle, surrounded by a convoy of police.
Earlier, the city police had brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on transit remand from a Mansa court. Bishnoi was also accused in the killing of Rana Kandowalia. Gangsters Money Rayya, Mandeep Tufan and Deepu Pehlwan are still absconding in Kandowalia’s murder case. Police are likely to interrogate Jaggu to know the whereabouts of the trio.
-
Behbal Kalan firing: Kin of victims decline Punjab Speaker’s request for more time to complete probe
The families of the victims of the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing and Sikh protesters on Sunday declined Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan's request to give more time to complete the probe into the incident and further announced to hold another gathering on August 16. The victims' families and Sikh organisations gathered at Behbal Kalan to decide further action plan of the protest. Following this, the protesters agreed to give two weeks more time.
-
Now, police teams tracing Atiq’s son Umar; Ali’s aides still at large
After the surrender of Ali Ahmed, younger son of mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, before the district court on Saturday, the police are now making efforts to arrest four of his aides who are still at large. Moreover, the police teams will also expedite their efforts to trace the whereabouts of Atiq's eldest son Umar who is dodging not only the Uttar Pradesh police but also the CBI.
-
Underprivileged students learn to dream big with free NEET coaching
A group of doctors and medical students in Maharashtra are offering free coaching to students from poor families and rural areas to prepare them for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), for which private coaching classes are a costly affair. Six students from the batch of 36 cracked the Common Entrance Test of the Maharashtra government for medical and engineering courses. Many of them got into good colleges.
-
1000 plus campaigners sing national anthem to save Aarey
Mumbai: In order to evoke the spirit of unity and patriotism and send a strong message to the critics of the Save Aarey movement that their protests are not 'anti-development', over 1,000 plus campaigners, gathered at Aarey Colony's Birsa Munda Chowk on Sunday morning, sung the powerful rendition of the Indian national anthem toward the end of their demonstration at 1pm.
-
41-year-old pillion rider run over by truck on his birthday
Thane: In an ill-fated ride, a 41-year-old man on hIdentified as Santosh Mistry, a resident of Sathe Nagar, Thane'sbirthday on Sunday, who was riding with his driver to finalise a venue for his birthday party died in a road accident near Kharegaon toll naka, after his bike skid due to pebbles scattered on the roadside and got run over by a speeding truck. Mistry was headed towards Dombivli from Thane in a Honda Shine bike.
