Amritsar: Randhawa cremated after autopsy at GMC

The autopsy of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) officer Gagandeep Singh Randhawa was conducted on Tuesday at Government Medical College, Amritsar, after the family’s nod. The body was later handed over to the family for cremation, which took place at Durgiana Temple crematorium. Family of the deceased PSWC district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa mourn. (HT Photo)

The autopsy was conducted by a board of doctors under the supervision of an executive magistrate at the GMC Amritsar, as demanded by the family, officials said. The entire autopsy process was videographed.

Earlier, the family had demanded that the post-mortem be conducted outside Punjab, preferably at PGIMER, Chandigarh, and the deceased’s mother had moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking directions to authorities for conducting the autopsy and preserving all evidence, including the video recording.

After the post-mortem, the body was taken to the officer’s residence in the Ranjit Avenue area, where his mother Bhag Kaur, wife Upinder Kaur, and other relatives and friends broke down.

After paying tributes, the body was taken to the crematorium at Durgiana Temple, where last rites were performed as per Sikh tenets amid recitation of Gurbani.

Randhawa’s daughters and son lit the pyre.

Several religious, social and political leaders, including leader of opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, SGPC senior member Rajinder Singh Mehta and left-wing leader Mangat Ram Pasla, were present.

On March 21, Randhawa allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Amritsar. Prior to his death, a video of the official surfaced on social media, in which he claimed he had taken the step out of fear of the ex-minister Bhullar. Besides the ex-minister, his father, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and PA Dilbag Singh have also been booked in this case. Bhullar, who was arrested on Monday, was produced in the local court here and sent to a five-day remand.

The suicide by Randhawa had triggered a political row with opposition parties taking on the Mann government and jointly holding a protest, demanding the arrest of Bhullar and a CBI probe into the matter.

HC disposes of Randhawa’s mother’s plea

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday disposed of a plea from the mother of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation. Randhawa’s mother, Bhag Kaur, had demanded that a post-mortem be conducted by a duly constituted medical board outside Punjab.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the state’s counsel told the court that, at the request of the deceased’s wife, Upinder Kaur, the post-mortem had been conducted under videography. “The entire proceedings have been duly videographed and would be preserved as electronic evidence,” Chanchal K Singla, senior advocate and the government counsel, said. In view of this, the high court bench of justice Jagmohan Bansal disposed of the plea. HTC