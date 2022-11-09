Amritsar: Rival liquor contractor groups create ruckus at wedding function, 12 held

AMRITSAR : Police on Tuesday arrested 12 persons belonging to two groups of wine contractors for allegedly opening indiscriminate firing at each other during a wedding function of a non resident Indian (NRI) family at a palace on the Verka bypass.

The incident took place on Friday night over the use of liquor at the marriage palace. A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident shows indiscriminate firing by some persons. The NRI family has alleged police inaction in the case.

Those arrested have been identified as Harwinder Singh, Neeraj Kumar, Vijay Masih, Baljit Singh, Jatinder Kumar, Mehakpreet Singh, Manjit Singh, Karnail Singh, Sanjay Sarkar, Don alias Deepu, Ahsas and Jagtar Singh.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 336 (endangering human life), 427 (mischief), 160 (committing affray) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections of the Arms Act.

Police have also booked some unidentified persons of both the groups— Rimple group and Pappu Jyantipuria group.

Six Boleros, firing shells, eight sabers and four bassets used in the crime have also been recovered by the police.

“We have not registered case against any member of the NRI family,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Jagjit Singh Walia during a press conference. He said raids are on to nab the other accused.

Bajwa seeks action against cops, excise officials

Chandigarh: Senior congress leader and Punjab leader of the opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday demanded immediate suspension of Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh, alleging that he failed to control the deteriorating law and order situation in the holy city.

Bajwa also demanded action against the excise officials posted in Amritsar district after a group of goons barged into an NRI wedding reception function.

“Why excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema and NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal were maintaining a stony silence over the issue. Was this the way the Aam Aadmi Party intended to attract investment from the NRIs?” questioned Bajwa.