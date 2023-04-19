Ajnala violence: Faridkot man sent in one-day police remand

Amritsar Rural police brought Gurbhej Singh of Gondara village in Faridkot district on production warrant from the Kapurthala jail in the Ajnala violence case in which Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh is the prime accused, officials said on Wednesday. Amritsar Rural police brought Gurbhej Singh of Gondara village in Faridkot district on production warrant from the Kapurthala jail in the Ajnala violence case in which Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh is the prime accused, officials said on Wednesday. (Image for representational purpose)

Gurbhej, who is said to be one of the key supporters of Amritpal, was produced in an Ajnala court, which sent him in one-day police remand.

A mob led by Amritpal had stormed into the Ajnala police station in February, demanding release of Lovepreet Singh, who was arrested for allegedly abducting a man. Amritpal was also accused in the kidnapping case. The mob had clashed with the police in which several cops, including superintendent of police (SP) Jugraj Singh, were injured.

Amritsar Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said Gurbhej was involved in the Ajnala police station violence case.

The police have so far arrested at least 30 people in the Ajnala violence case. The key accused in the case, Amritpal Singh, who has been charged under the National Security Act (NSA), however, continues to remain at large.

The radical preacher had escaped the crackdown which began on March 18 when a police cavalcade intercepted his car near Mehatpur town when he was on his way to Bathinda to address a gathering.

But Amritpal changed cars and managed to stage a dramatic escape on a motorcycle, halting for a short while at a local gurdwara before getting away with the help of two accomplices.