Amritsar shocker: Women panel seeks report after man burns pregnant wife to death

AMRITSAR : Three days after a man set his pregnant wife afire at Bulle Nangal village under the Beas police station, the National Commission for Woman (NCW) has shot off a letter the Punjab director general of police (DGP) asking him to submit an action-taken report in three days. On Friday, a labourer from Bulle Nangal village, Sukhdev Singh, allegedly tied his wife, Pinki (22) who was six-month pregnant with twins, to an iron cot before setting her on fire. Singh, who was on the run after the incident, was nabbed by the police on Saturday.

He was produced in a local court which sent him to two-day police remand.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC on the complaint of victim’s mother Jyoti. She alleged that her son-in-law had a fad of keeping pigeons and the couple used to have frequent quarrels over this.

“Pinki was my eldest daughter who was married to the accused two-and-half years ago. Pinki, who was 6-month pregnant, used to complaint that her husband remained busy in pigeons and did not take her to the doctor for check-ups,” said Jyoti, adding that her son-in-law used to spend a major portion of his meagre income on pigeons.

“On Friday, I got information that my daughter had been thrashed and burnt to death by her husband. When I reached her house, she was already dead,” she added.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the Punjab DGP to submit an action-taken report in three days. “Appalled by the horrifying incident in Amritsar where a man allegedly set his pregnant wife on fire. The brutality of this act is unimaginable. Chairperson NCW @sharmarekha has written a letter to DGP Punjab to arrest the perpetrator and submit an action report in three days,” the NCW said in a post on ‘X’.

Some villagers said the accused was under the influence drugs on the day of the crime. “It is part of the investigation and we are working on it,” said Beas station house officer Gurwinder Singh.