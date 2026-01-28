Amritsar temple grenade attack: Mohali court rejects bail plea of accused

A special court here on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of Bhagwant Singh, alias Manna Bhatti, an accused in the March 15, 2025, grenade attack on a temple in Amritsar. (Shutterstock)

Singh, who is currently in judicial custody, had sought bail in the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the grenade attack on the Thakurdwara Sanatan Temple in Chheharta, Amritsar. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected his plea. A detailed order is awaited.

According to the NIA, Bhagwant Singh played a key role in providing logistical support to the attackers. The agency alleged that he arranged shelter for the assailants, provided motorcycles for reconnaissance, and helped in concealing the explosives used in the attack. He was arrested by the NIA in May 2025.

The grenade attack occurred on March 15 last year, when two motorcycle-borne assailants hurled an explosive at the temple premises. Although no injuries were reported, the blast caused damage to the structure and triggered panic in the area. One of the attackers, Gursidak Singh, was later killed in a police encounter near the Amritsar airport.

The NIA has linked the attack to a larger conspiracy involving foreign-based handlers and operatives associated with banned terrorist outfits.