Amritsar: Woman killed in blast at illegal firecracker unit

A woman was killed and another person critically injured after an explosion ripped through an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating in a residential area of Aungarh on Thursday, police said. Local residents at the blast site in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The deceased was identified as Suman, while the injured individual, Gurpreet, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police added.

The impact of the blast caused extensive structural damage to the house, leaving deep cracks in the roof, walls and shattering all its windowpanes. Residents said the tremors of the explosion were felt across the neighbourhood.

Following the explosion, Suman was taken to the civil hospital with severe burn injuries, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Gurpreet’s condition has been reported as critical by doctors.

The explosion took place at around 11:45 am in the under Gate Hakima police station limits. Following the incident, fire brigade teams and police officials, headed by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Surinderpal Singh, rushed to the spot and launched rescue and investigation operations.

ACP Singh said forensic teams have been called, and the nature of the blast would only be confirmed after a detailed inspection.

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who visited the site, said the blast occurred in the house of one Ashok Kumar, who was allegedly running the illegal firecracker unit.

Bhullar also revealed that Suman, who was killed in the explosion, was a relative of Ashok.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that firecrackers were being manufactured and stored inside the house. A fire broke out inside the premises, causing the stored firecrackers to explode, which led to a woman’s death,” Bhullar said.

According to police, there were seven to eight people inside the house at the time of the explosion, but the others managed to escape in time.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the flames, police said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

An FIR has been registered against Ashok under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway, officials said.