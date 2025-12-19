An auditor’s role goes far beyond financial scrutiny: HP Guv

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla called upon the young officers to remain committed to constitutional values, integrity and professional excellence, thereby becoming true custodians of the benchmark, as set up by the audit and accounts service throughout the country. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla called upon the young officers to remain committed to constitutional values, integrity and professional excellence, thereby becoming true custodians of the benchmark, as set up by the audit and accounts service throughout the country. (HT Photo)

Governor was speaking at the inaugural ceremony for the officer trainees of the 2025 batch of the Indian Audit and Accounts Services (IA&AS) at Yarrows in Shimla on Thursday.

He urged the officers to maintain decorum and continuous dialogue towards strengthening financial accountability and reporting mechanisms at the grassroots level.

Recalling the rich legacy of the Academy since its establishment in 1950, the governor said that the National Academy of Audit And Accounts (NAAA) has played a pivotal role in strengthening financial discipline, transparency and good governance in the country.

“It was a matter of pride for the trainee officers to receive their professional training from such a prestigious institution”, he said.

Highlighting the constitutional importance of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Shukla noted that the institution has been regarded as one of the most vital constitutional office. He reminded the trainees that they were joining an organisation that directly safeguards public resources and upholds financial accountability in public administration.

“As auditors, your role goes far beyond financial scrutiny. Every audit you conduct opens the door for systemic improvement, strengthens governance and enhances the quality of public service delivery,” the governor remarked.

Officers from Bhutan and Maldives were also among the trainees.

Stressing the need for continuous learning in the 21st century, Shukla said that knowledge and adaptability were the keys to professional excellence. He encouraged the trainee officers to make full use of the academy’s resources to enhance both their intellectual and professional capabilities.

The governor also released the coffee table book to mark the celebration.