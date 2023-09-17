Anantnag operation enters day 4, hunt on for terrorists

As the operation to flush out militants in Kokernag forests entered into day four in Anantnag, army and police closed the cordon near the cave-like structure where terrorists are believed to be hiding. The army used drones and quadcopters to keep an eye on the Garol forests and fresh troops were deployed at the site on Saturday. Security personnel soldiers stand guard at the encounter site in Garol village of Kokernag in Anantnag on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

“The operation has entered in its final stage and there will be positive news very shortly,” a senior officer privy to the developments said.

Army Northern Command’s chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Goral area and was briefed about the operation.

“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed operational situation on the ongoing Kokernag operations in Anantnag attack. He was briefed by the on the high intensity operations in which hi-tech equipment is being used for surveillance and delivery of firepower along with the high impact of precision fire being used by the forces,” army said on micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter.

Despite heavy rain in the area, the operation continued and security forces used heavy weaponry to flush out the terrorists.

Police on Friday night said that two to three holed up militants will be neutralised soon. Additional director general of police Vijay Kumar said that former army and police officers should avoid terming this encounter as “ambush” and trapped militants will be neutralised. On Saturday morning, fresh firing was reported near the spot which had been encircled by the army and police.

Sources said that they suspect steel bullets were used by terrorists in the first contact with the security forces.

On Friday, one more soldier had succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll to four. Army is yet to release confirmation about the death of the fourth soldier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON