Ancient India was engine of world civilization: J&K LG

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha while attending the Chinar Book Festival organised by National Book Trust of India at Srinagar said that books offer new ideas and fresh perspectives that change the way we perceive things. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan with Jammu and Kashmir Lt governor Manoj Sinha at a stall during inaugural ceremony of the 'Chinar Book Festival', at SKICC in Srinagar, Saturday. (PTI)

The inaugural event on Saturday was also attended by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sinha congratulated the Union ministry of education and the National Book Trust for providing an opportunity to the readers to keep track of new ideas and perspectives and interact with eminent writers and scholars from across the country.

“The books open the window to the world. Books offer new ideas and fresh perspectives that change the way we perceive things and promote critical thinking. Chinar Book Festival will connect the new generation to our literary heritage and inspire them to preserve and promote our traditional wisdom left behind by our ancestors,” he said.

He also asked the writers to think about rewriting the history to correct the facts. “New generation must be made aware that our civilization was economically prosperous and it was also the global centre of literature, science and spirituality. Ancient India was the engine of world civilization and culture. We gave the gift of science, mathematics, medicines to the world and we should be proud of our cultural, literary, scientific and spiritual heritage. We need to liberate ourselves from the colonial mindset and the new generation must be told that our heritage has been leading in the world and the gift of science that we have given to the entire humanity is incomparable,” he said.

Sinha also stressed on reviving India’s ancient knowledge system and make it a part of mainstream education.

The LG also asked the National Book Trust to actively promote famous Kashmiri, Pahari, Gojri, Dogri, Urdu, and Punjabi literature at book festivals and ensure their translation into various languages to reach a wider audience.

The 9-day annual festival will provide an opportunity to the readers to keep track of new ideas and perspectives and interact with eminent writers and scholars from across the country