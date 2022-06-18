Anger over Agnipath scheme: Highways blocked in Jalandhar, CM urges protesters to call off stir
After youngsters from across Punjab gathered at PAP Chowk to oppose the Agnipath recruitment scheme on Saturday, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann assured them of the state government’s support and urged them to call off the protest.
Blocking traffic at the chowk and different highways, the protestors said the central government was toying with their future and also mocking the army through the scheme. They demanded that the new scheme be rolled back and the results of the test held for recruitment to the army be declared.
The CM, in his telephonic conversation with the agitating youth, asked them not to cause any harm as the Punjab government was with them.
Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora said, “After the CM spoke to the protesters, the protest was called off from PAP Chowk. Our party strongly opposes the decision, and we will raise the issue during the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session.”
Arora said, “The new scheme is completely inadequate as aspirants would be admitted at age 18 and would retire at 22.”
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
