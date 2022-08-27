Anju Dahiya: Lone Haryana teacher selected for national award
Haryana chemistry teacher Anju Dahiya will receive the prestigious award along with a citation merit ₹ 50,000 and a silver medal
: Anju Dahiya, a chemistry lecturer (PGT) at government senior secondary in Sonepat’s Barwasni village, is the only teacher from Haryana who has been selected for the national teachers award to be given on September 5.
President Droupadi Murmu will confer the award to 46 teachers selected from across the country.
Anju Dahiya will receive the prestigious award along with a citation merit ₹ 50,000 and a silver medal.
Anju Dahiya said she has been carrying a legacy of teaching as her husband and father-in-law are also teachers.
“I got appointed in December 2013. I am excited and feeling proud to receive this award. My father-in-law, a social science teacher and husband, who is also a government teacher in Haryana motivated me to achieve this fate. The duo has an excellent way of simplifying the subject and I learned the same from them,” she added.
On being asked about her teaching method, Anju Dahiya said most of the students often complain in class 11 that chemistry is a tough subject.
“I used to tell periodic tables in short form and students learn the same very fast and easily. During covid-19 times, my students learnt the periodic table completely and prepared projects assigned to them. At a national level chemistry exhibition, my students bagged third rank in chemistry. I was part of Indian teachers, who were selected to represent the country in Uzbekistan and my research paper was published in an international magazine,” she added.
This is for the second year in a row that a female teacher from Haryana has been selected for the national teachers’ award. Last year, Mamta Paliwal, a mathematics lecturer of government senior secondary school in Bhiwani was selected for the award. ENDS
