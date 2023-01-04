Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Another leg-up for Chandigarh bicycle-sharing project as Phase-3 kicks off on Jan 21

Another leg-up for Chandigarh bicycle-sharing project as Phase-3 kicks off on Jan 21

Updated on Jan 04, 2023 01:29 AM IST

This will take the total number of bicycles to 3,750 bicycles and that of the docking stations to 465.

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh

Phase-4 of the project, under which the count will go upto 5,000 bicycles and 617 docking stations.

Though the original rollout of Phases 3 and 4 was slated for April 2022, the agency had sought extension till September 2022, citing mounting losses, primarily caused by vandalism of smart bikes and lack of advertisers. In October 2022, it had again sought an extention.

CSCL chief executive officer Anindita Mitra said, “The reponse to the project has been good so far. We are launching Phase-3 on January 21. We have directed agency to launch Phase-4 by July this year.”

SmartBike Mobility chairperson DV Manohar said, “The bicycles are equipped with multiple features for ease of travel at minimum fare, yet these are being used recklessly and damaged, denting our efforts to keep the project going. We had recently met the DGP and apprised him of the situation. He assured us full support.”

60 stations relocated

Earlier, concerned over paucity of advertisers, the agency had requested relocation of 60 docking stations, which was permitted by authorities. As the project is heavily dependent on revenue generated from renting out advertisement spaces at docking stations, the firm had sought change of location.

1,200 rides per day

In the past year, more than 1.5 lakh users have downloaded the official mobile app to book the bicycles. On average, around 1,200 users ride the bicycles per day, while the number goes up to 1,600 on public holidays.

The bicycles can be rented for 10 for half an hour and members can rent it for 5. One can register as a member for a year by making a one-time payment of 500.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

