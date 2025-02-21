Another peddler held with 3kg heroin in Amritsar

The counter-intelligence (CI) wing of Amritsar on Thursday arrested one more drug peddler in the cross-border smuggling racket with 3kg heroin taking the total seizure to 13kg, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday. The development came a day after the Punjab Police had busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a smuggler identified as Harmandeep Singh of Ghumanpura village in Amritsar and recovered 10 kg heroin from his possession

The arrested accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Main Bazar in Attari, Amritsar.

The development came a day after the Punjab Police had busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a smuggler identified as Harmandeep Singh of Ghumanpura village in Amritsar and recovered 10 kg heroin from his possession.

The accused was in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Chacha Bawa, who was using drones to transport heroin consignment across the border.

In a press statement, Yadav said that Lovepreet was nominated as an accused in the case following the disclosure of Harmandeep that he had handed over 3kg of heroin, part of the earlier consignment smuggled from Pakistan to him.

He said that a special team from the CI-Amritsar was constituted to locate Lovepreet and the latter was arrested from a bus stop on the Amritsar-Attari GT Road. During the search, police teams recovered 3kg of heroin from his possession, the DGP added.

The DGP said that the recovered heroin was part of a larger consignment smuggled from Pakistan.

Further investigations are ongoing to identify other associates involved in this drug smuggling racket, he said.

A case has already been registered under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the police station state special operations cell (SSOC), Amritsar.