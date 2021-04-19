Another record spike in Punjab, 4,957 cases witnessed in a day

Sixty-eight more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as the health authorities reported another record daily spike of 4,957 cases, pushing the state’s infection tally to 3,00,038.

On Saturday, the state had witnessed its highest daily increase of 4,498 cases. With 68 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 7,902 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

Eleven deaths were reported in Amritsar, nine in Gurdaspur, seven in Patiala and six in Rupnagar.

Mohali reported 880 cases, the maximum in the state, followed by 742 in Amritsar, 686 in Ludhiana, 445 in Jalandhar and 379 in Patiala. The number of active cases stands at 34,190. A total of 3,141 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 2,57,946, the bulletin said.

There are 48 critical patients who are on ventilator while 429 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 66,07,723 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana district administration on Sunday declared Dugri’s Urban Estate, Phase 1 and 2, as containment zones in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the two areas will be sealed with effect from 9 pm on Sunday till further orders.

Over 6,000 vaccinated at grain markets

More than 6,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 at mandis in Punjab during the ongoing procurement of crops, according to an official statement on Sunday.

In addition to putting in place adequate Covid-19 protocols at the 154 mandis (wholesale markets), the state government has started special camps to inoculate all stakeholders and has so far vaccinated more than 6,000 eligible persons.

Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Lal Singh said the beneficiaries include farmers, ‘arhtiyas’ or commission agents, and labourers.

He further said that Patiala was leading in the vaccination drive with 1,230 people being inoculated, followed by Ferozepur and Bathinda mandis where 1,179 and 800 people got vaccinated, respectively.