Another senior citizen falls prey to ‘digital arrest scam’ in Chandigarh

A 60-year-old resident of Raipur Khurd was allegedly cheated of ₹38 lakh by cyber fraudsters who posed as Mumbai Police and CBI officials and placed him and his wife under a so-called “digital arrest” for nearly two days. A zero FIR dated January 9, has been registered under relevant sections, and the matter has been taken up by the cyber crime police. An investigation is underway to trace the fraudsters and the money trail. (HT File)

According to the complaint submitted to the cyber crime police station, Sector 17, Krishan Chand, a resident of Raipur Khurd, stated that on January 7, around 5.50 pm, he received calls from unknown mobile numbers. The callers claimed to be officials from Mumbai, and alleged that his card was involved in a money laundering case.

The caller allegedly threatened that Chand would be arrested, his property confiscated and that he would be shot if he tried to escape. Shortly after, the complainant received a WhatsApp video call from another unknown number, having a display picture of “Colaba Mumbai Police,”. During this call, a man dressed in a police uniform threatened him with immediate arrest.

Chand alleged that he and his wife Pinki were kept under “digital arrest” on continuous video calls from January 7 to January 8, during which the fraudsters sent fake arrest warrants and forged official documents via WhatsApp.

The intimidation escalated when another caller, whose WhatsApp profile displayed “CBI Director,” claimed that the complainant’s Aadhaar card had been used for money laundering. The caller allegedly directed him to deposit ₹38 lakh into an Axis Bank account provided by them to “settle” the matter.

Out of fear, Chand transferred the amount from his Canara Bank account through RTGS/cheque from his home branch in Zirakpur, Punjab. He later realised that he had been cheated and approached the police.

Based on the complaint, a zero FIR dated January 9, has been registered under relevant sections, and the matter has been taken up by the cyber crime police. An investigation is underway to trace the fraudsters and the money trail.