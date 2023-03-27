Another spa centre raided in Ludhiana, manager held, owner at large

The Model Town police have raided a spa centre at Dugri road for alleged immoral trafficking and arrested its manager. The Surya Spa centre on Dugri Road in Ludhiana on Monday. Six women were also held, but were released later. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The raid was conducted on Sunday night. The owner of the Surya Spa centre, Sarthak Behal, is yet to be arrested.

The police also caught six women from the centre, who were later released citing directions of the Supreme Court. According to an apex court judgement, if the sex worker is an adult and is participating with consent, the police must refrain from interfering or taking any criminal action against her.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhpreet Singh alias Johny of Ayali Khurd village.

Inspector Rajesh Thakur, who is investigating the case, said that the police received information that the owner and manager of the centre at Dugri road in Model Town was involved in immoral trafficking.

Following the information, the police sent a decoy customer to the spa, who gave a signal to the police after cracking a deal with the manager.

A case under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Acts has been lodged against the accused at Model Town police station.

The inspector added that the spa centre did not complete the police verifications of the employees. Moreover, there was no record of the customers.

The inspector said that the commissioner of police had already ordered the owners of spa centres to keep the record of customers along with a copy of their photo identity card and the foreign staff that they hire must be on work visa and not tourist visa.

The officer also asked the spa centre owners to install CCTVs at entry, exit and reception points and keep the recording for 30 days.

The commissioner of police also ordered for making sure that there is no secret entry or exit passage. Further, the police chief ordered the spa centre owners to not serve liquor, drugs, hookahs, or other intoxicants to customers.

Third case in less than a month

It is the third raid conducted by the police in the city at a spa centre within 24 days.

Earlier on March 3, the Division number 8 police had raided Blue Lotus spa centre located in Omaxe Mall and rounded up six women, including three from Thailand.

On March 16, the Model Town police had busted a flesh trade racket being run from a spa centre in Model Town. The police had lodged an FIR against the owner and manager of the spa centre.