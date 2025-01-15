ANTF arrests confectioner with 1.2kg heroin in Ludhiana

Ludhiana range of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested a Janta Nagar resident here for drug peddling on Monday. The police recovered 1.20 kg heroin and a scooter from his possession, officials said. The DSP added that an FIR under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against the accused at the ANTF police station, Mohali.

The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Titu, 34, and runs a confectionary shop in the Janta Nagar area.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, ANTF) Ajay Kumar stated that the accused was arrested following a tip-off. “The ANTF received information that the accused is involved in drug peddling and is going to deliver the consignment to his customers on a scooter. The ANTF installed a checkpoint near his home. The moment he left the house, the ANTF sleuths nabbed him. During frisking, the ANTF recovered a total of 1.2 kg heroin from his possession,” the DSP said.

The DSP added that an FIR under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against the accused at the ANTF police station, Mohali.

The DSP further added that during questioning, the accused confessed that the recovered heroin belonged to his brother Sandeep Singh alias Deepu. “A manhunt is on to arrest Sandeep Singh. Further investigations are going on to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case,” the DSP added.