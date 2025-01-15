Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ANTF arrests confectioner with 1.2kg heroin in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 15, 2025 07:04 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Titu, 34 and runs a confectionary shop in the Janta Nagar area.

Ludhiana range of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested a Janta Nagar resident here for drug peddling on Monday. The police recovered 1.20 kg heroin and a scooter from his possession, officials said.

The DSP added that an FIR under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against the accused at the ANTF police station, Mohali.
The DSP added that an FIR under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against the accused at the ANTF police station, Mohali.

The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Titu, 34, and runs a confectionary shop in the Janta Nagar area.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, ANTF) Ajay Kumar stated that the accused was arrested following a tip-off. “The ANTF received information that the accused is involved in drug peddling and is going to deliver the consignment to his customers on a scooter. The ANTF installed a checkpoint near his home. The moment he left the house, the ANTF sleuths nabbed him. During frisking, the ANTF recovered a total of 1.2 kg heroin from his possession,” the DSP said.

The DSP added that an FIR under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against the accused at the ANTF police station, Mohali.

The DSP further added that during questioning, the accused confessed that the recovered heroin belonged to his brother Sandeep Singh alias Deepu. “A manhunt is on to arrest Sandeep Singh. Further investigations are going on to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case,” the DSP added.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On