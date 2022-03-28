Anti-encroachment drive sparks protest in Jammu
Acting tough against encroachers of the state land that included two former ministers, the Jammu district administration on Sunday conducted anti-encroachment drives at two locations. However, at Bhatindi Chowk, opposite Wave Mall on Jammu-Srinagar highway, people staged a protest. They also burnt tyres and blocked the highway for nearly three hours. They demanded that the anti-encroachment drive be stopped immediately.
They claimed that they had the ownership documents of the land and that “they were not served any notices by the revenue authorities beforehand”.
Following commotion and chaos, additional district commissioner Satish Kumar assured that a committee comprising officials of the district administration and locals will be constituted to look into their claims.
“The district administration on Sunday carried out anti-encroachment drive at two locations-- Tawi river bed area. The land had been illegally occupied by a former minister of the Congress,” said officials.
“The second location was opposite Wave Mall on Jammu-Srinagar national highway,” said the officials.
“The encroachers opposite Wave Mall were a construction company, another former minister of the Congress, an automobile showroom and a lambardar,” they added.
The former minister when contacted plainly refused that he had encroached upon any state land and that he owned the house, which was demolished by the administration at Karnala Chak. The second ex-minister of the Congress had switched off his mobile and hence could not be reached for his comments.
During the anti-encroachment drives, a battery of officers and a strong posse jawans of Jammu and Kashmir Police were present at the site.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics