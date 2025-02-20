Anurag Rastogi appointed Haryana chief secretary

The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed 1990-batch IAS officer Anurag Rastogi as the chief secretary. Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi (File)

Rastogi succeeded Vivek Joshi who took voluntary retirement from service on being appointed as election commissioner.

According to the orders issued on Wednesday night, Rastogi will continue to hold the charge of additional chief secretary, finance and planning. This was done since the state government is in the process of preparing budget estimates for 2025-26.