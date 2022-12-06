Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Apple cartons stolen from overturned truck: 2 Punjab bizmen come to Kashmir trader’s rescue, give 9 lakh

Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:19 AM IST

Two Punjab businessmen on Monday came forward to help a Kashmiri trader whose cartons of apples were stolen after a truck overturned near Rajindergarh village in Fatehgarh Sahib district on Saturday afternoon.

A total of many as 1,265 cartons of apples were stolen by villagers and passersby after the fruit-laden truck overturned on the Delhi-Amritsar highway in Fatehgarh Sahib district. (Video grab)
Rajwinder Singh from Patiala and Gurpreet Singh from Mohali gave a cheque for 9.12 lakh to Mohammad Shahid, a resident of Sopore in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, to compensate for the loss he suffered.

A total of many as 1,265 cartons of apples were stolen by villagers and passersby after the fruit-laden truck overturned on the Delhi-Amritsar highway in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The truck was coming from Srinagar and heading to Bihar, said Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police Ravjot Grewal.

The police booked unidentified persons after the video of cartons of apples being taken away went viral on social media on Sunday.

10 persons arrested for theft

The police on Monday arrested 10 persons and nominated two more persons for stealing cartons of apples from the truck, said the SSP.

Rajwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh approached the police and expressed their wish to compensate for the loss to the owner of the truck. Gurpreet said the cheque for 9.12 lakh was given to Shahid.

Shahid said he felt bad when he saw the video of apple cartons being stolen, not believing that it could be Punjab where people always come forward to extend help.

