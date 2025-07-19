Apple orchards on forest land: Himachal to approach apex court against green felling, says minister

The revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday said that the state government will approach the Supreme Court against the Himachal high court’s directive that has lead to mass felling of fruit-bearing and green trees on encroached forest lands. Himachal horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi. (File)

As part of the ongoing HC monitored exercise to clear forest land of all encroachments about 3,700 apple plants have been cut so far.

Negi who was speaking to media in Shimla on Friday said that nowhere in the country is green felling allowed and albeit the state government is removing encroachments from forest land, they will challenge green felling.

Negi said the state is complying with the HC’s orders on removing illegal encroachments, but the destruction of full-grown apple orchards and green cover as part of the eviction process could lead to serious environmental consequences, especially in the context of heavy monsoon, cloudbursts, and floods. “Eviction of illegal encroachments is being carried out, but cutting decades-old fruit-bearing trees is not justified,” Negi said, adding that the state will file a petition in the apex court to prevent unnecessary destruction of trees.

He urged the judiciary to differentiate between illegal possession and green asset preservation, and asked the Centre to frame a balanced policy that allows removal of encroachments without harming the environment.

Cutting fruit trees is wrong: Rathore

All India Congress Committee spokesperson and Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore said, “I will not comment on the court’s orders, but cutting fruit trees in the month of Sawan is wrong.” He said, “This action could have been postponed for three-four months. During monsoon rendering people homeless at such a time is against democratic values.”

Instead of axe-cutting the trees, the govt should take possession: Shanta

Former chief minister Shanta Kumar said that instead of cutting down the lush green gardens, the government should take them under its control. “These gardens should be brought under the control of the forest department and made a source of income,” said former CM.

Shongtong hydroelectric project to be completed by December 2026

Construction of Shongtong hydroelectric project to be completed by December 2026, said Singh Negi after chairing cabinet sub-committee to review matters related to the 450 MW Shong-tong Hydroelectric project being developed by HPPCL.

He said that approximately 60% of the construction work has been completed. He urged the officials to ensure the project to be completed before December, 2026. He expressed satisfaction over the progress and said that the positive indication indicates the early completion of the project.

PWD roads to be entered in the revenue records: Negi

Negi on Friday directed the officials of the PWD to instruct all Deputy Commissioners and other revenue officers to conduct girdawari (field inspection) to ensure that government properties, especially PWD roads that have existed for more than 20 years and are duly recorded in the revenue records. Detailed discussions were held during the meeting regarding the registration of possession of all government properties, particularly PWD roads in the revenue records.

Negi also asked to ensure necessary action in this regard by August 1 and asked the officials to submit the compliance report to the panel.